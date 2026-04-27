Guwahati Road Accident: Three Young Women Killed After Car Rams Parked Truck Near Mathgharia

Guwahati: A heart-rending road accident claimed the lives of three young women in the city in the wee hours of Sunday. The three young women lost their lives when the vehicle, a Suzuki Swift car bearing registration number AS 01 GP 0562, rammed into a stationary truck parked along the roadside near GATE Hospital in the Mathgharia area at around 3.40 AM.

In another accident, five were injured after the driver of the speeding car lost control and rammed into the divider at the Shraddhanjali flyover in the city. This accident, involving a Volkswagen Polo car (AS 01 BJ 2155), also occurred in the wee hours of Sunday.

In the first incident, the victims were travelling at a high speed from the Geetanagar side when the vehicle rammed into a stationary truck, a Tata 407 (registration number AS 01 FC 4908), which had reportedly halted there after unloading cement.

The deceased have been identified as Akanksha Saikia of Sapekhati in Charaideo district, Puja Saha of Krishnai in Goalpara district and Armina Ahmed of Noapara, Bongaigaon. The first two victims were employed in the admissions department of Royal Global University, while the third was a B.Tech student of Assam down town University. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Shamim Ahmed, a resident of Agartala staying in Jayanagar in Guwahati.

Traffic police officials said the impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled, and rescue teams had to use an excavator to extricate one of the bodies from the wreckage. Two of the women were declared dead at the scene, while the third, who was critically injured, was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

DCP (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Borah said police personnel from Noonmati Traffic Branch reached the scene shortly after the accident and found all three victims inside the wrecked car. “Two had already died on the spot, while the third passed away at GMCH,” he said.

The driver, however, managed to escape immediately after the crash. Police have launched a search operation to trace him.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has revealed that the vehicle is registered in the name of a resident of Dhemaji and had been rented out to a travel agency.

“Our priority is to locate the driver. We are also trying to contact those linked to the travel agency, but their phones are currently switched off,” a police official added.

Police have seized the truck involved in the accident and are attempting to contact its owner as part of the ongoing probe.

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