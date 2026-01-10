Guwahati Mayor Assures Swift Redressal of Civic Issues

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Reiterating that “the people and public service are our mission,” the Mayor of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) held an interaction with residents from various parts of the city at the Mayor’s Office in Uzanbazar. During the interaction, citizens raised a range of civic issues, grievances and concerns affecting their respective localities. The Mayor patiently listened to the problems and assured the residents that necessary steps would be taken to address and resolve the issues at the earliest. Marking the beginning of the New Year, the Mayor further assured that the Guwahati Municipal Corporation will work with renewed direction and commitment, staying close to the people and dedicated to public service. Emphasis was laid on strengthening mechanisms for the effective resolution of civic problems and public grievances falling under the Corporation’s jurisdiction. The interaction reflected the GMC’s commitment to responsive governance and reinforced its focus on people-centric administration in the city.

