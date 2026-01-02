Our Goal is Guwahati’s Development: Mayor Mrigen Sarania

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Mayor of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Mrigen Sarania, on Thursday addressed a press conference at the GMC office in Uzan Bazar. During the interaction, the Mayor presented before representatives of the print and electronic media various development initiatives undertaken and achievements recorded in 2025, aimed at transforming Guwahati into a cleaner, healthier, more organized and citizen-friendly city.

Mayor Sarania expressed gratitude to the citizens of Guwahati, stating that the Municipal Corporation has made significant progress in areas such as sanitation and cleanliness, air quality improvement, urban infrastructure, water supply, healthcare services, governance reforms and solid waste management. He informed that in 2025, Guwahati improved its position in the Swachh Survekshan rankings from 402nd to 44th place, earning recognition as a “Promising Clean City”. Additionally, Guwahati has been ranked as the cleanest capital city in Northeast India.

In the solid waste management sector, waste processing capacity has increased to 408.5 tonnes per day. Through remediation work at the Boragaon dumpsite, authorities have made substantial progress in clearing nearly 12 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste. At the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Adabari, 457 metric tonnes of plastic waste have been recovered so far. GMC has also continued distributing Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY) health cards for the welfare of sanitation workers.

Under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), Guwahati improved its Clean Air Ranking from 38th to 21st position in 2024–25. Efforts to improve air quality include increased use of mechanical and electric vehicles, dust control drives, tree plantation and awareness programmes. Authorities conducted IEC activities in schools, and organized a special programme on World Environment Day with the participation of over a hundred youths. This year, GMC procured four new mechanical road-sweeping machines.

In urban infrastructure and beautification, development work at Ganeshguri Junction has been completed, while beautification of VIP Road (Six Mile–Patharquarry) has already begun. As part of pedestrian-centric urban planning, beautification works have been completed on A.S.E.B. Road, Rupnagar Road, Kali Mandir Road and Ramakrishna Mission Road. Under Smart City and lighting initiatives, GUCL has installed 34,250 CCM-based street lights across the city and 116 high-mast lights at various public locations.

Also Read: Guwahati Mayor Opens Boragaon Leachate Plant