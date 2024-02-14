Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania flags off projects in city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: On Sunday, the Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania inaugurated several projects in the city, while inaugurating several others. The Hemen Borgohain Path was open for the public in Ward Number 11 along with Nijoraban Path and Milon Path in Fatasil Ambari. The work began for the Rajmohan Bodo Path, Bye Lane 1. The foundation stones were laid for the byelanes 1, 2, 3 and 4 on Simantapur Primary School Road.

Also read: Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania inaugurates Projects in City