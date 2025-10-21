Guwahati: Mayor Mrigen Sarania inaugurated Leachate Treatment Plant at Boragaon

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major step towards creating a cleaner and more sustainable city, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania on Sunday inaugurated a Leachate Treatment Plant at Belortol, Boragaon, developed under the State Owned Priority Development (SOPD) Scheme. The newly commissioned facility marks a significant advancement in Guwahati’s ongoing efforts to modernize its solid waste management system.

The leachate treatment plant will scientifically process and treat leachate — the liquid generated from decomposing solid waste — thereby minimizing its harmful impact on soil and water bodies. The initiative is expected to play a key role in curbing environmental pollution and promoting eco-friendly waste management practices in the city.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Speaker Bhupen Baruah, Deputy Speaker Ratna Singh, MIC members Ashim Saikia and Meghna Hazarika, Additional Commissioner (ACS), Joint Commissioner Mrinal Borah (ACS), and the Chief Engineer, along with other senior officials of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Sarania highlighted the project’s importance in achieving the vision of#Swachh Guwahati. “This plant represents our collective commitment towards responsible waste management and environmental sustainability. It’s another step towards building a cleaner, greener, and healthier Guwahati,” he said.

Officials from GMC emphasized that the plant would ensure the scientific and continuous treatment of leachate from the Boragaon Solid Waste Dump Site, marking a long-awaited improvement in the city’s waste disposal infrastructure.

With this development, Guwahati takes another stride towards becoming a model urban centre focused on sustainability, innovation, and community well-being.

Also Read: Assam: Bogolijan Residents Protest Against Setting Up of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant