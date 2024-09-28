Assam: Bogolijan Residents Protest Against Setting Up of Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant

LAKHIMPUR: The residents of Bogolijan under Lakhimpur district staged a protest in the Bogolijan Gaon Panchayat Office premises recently against the setting up of a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) in the Bogolijan village by North Lakhimpur Municipal Board. The plant was officially inaugurated on July 31 by the civic body.

By initiating the demonstration, the residents of the village expressed strong resentment regarding the issue, as no public hearing was conducted by the civic body in connection with the setting up of the FSTP. Later, the protesters submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur, demanding that to shift the plant to a deserted place in the district. In support of the demand, the protesters said in the memorandum that the venue where the plant was set up is a flood-prone area as the Ranganadi river flows by the venue.

“In the past, Ranganadi river caused massive flooding in the area several times by breaching the embankment. The plant will be affected and damaged if a flood occurs again in the future. It will cause problems for the local residents,” the memorandum said. The plant will also pollute the air in the locality as per the memorandum.

Also Read: Northeast Frontier Railway expands network, introduces new initiatives to boost tourism in Northeast

Also watch: