Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania Inaugurates New Public Toilet in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a bid to enhance sanitation infrastructure and provide clean and accessible facilities for citizens, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has inaugurated a new public toilet facility at Supermarket, Ward No. 48. The facility was inaugurated by the mayor of Guwahati, Mrigen Sarania, on Saturday. This initiative is part of GMC’s commitment to creating a cleaner and healthier city for all its residents. The corporation aims to provide better sanitation facilities, contributing to a Swachh and hygienic Guwahati.

