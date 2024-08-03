Public Toilet Inaugurated Near Bhagawat Temple in Kamrup Rural District with Support from Citizen Foundation and HDFC Bank

GORESWAR: A public toilet was formally inaugurated at Bhagawat Temple near Gashbari chowk in Kamrup rural district on Thursday. A Non -Government Organization namely Citizen Foundation with the help of HDFC Bank had constructed the public toilet with water facilities in the greater interest of the devotees and local public.

Amarendra Kakati, a health worker of Andherighat Micro Primary Health Centre formally inaugurated the public toilet. In this connection, an inaugural function was held and the function was chaired by Citizen Foundation Office Bearer Krishnakanta Hazarika.

Retired Principal of Patidarang Adarsh Regional High School Fanidhar Nath attended the function as the chief guest who appreciated the initiative taken by the voluntary organization and the scheme undertaken by HDFC Bank for the society. He also urged the neighbours to keep the toilet clean.

The function was also attended by journalist Abdul Latif Chowdhury as a guest of honour and Citizen Foundation Project Manager Anchuman Brahma, Coordinator Tridip Talukdar and others. After the meeting, the officials of the NGO handed over the public toilet to the Bhagawat Temple Management Committee.

