Guwahati Municipal Corporation plans overhaul of garbage collection system in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is set to revamp its door-to-door garbage collection mechanism following the ineffective execution by ward committees and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The decision comes after a series of deliberations and growing dissatisfaction among city residents over the current state of waste management.

During a recent mayor-in-council meeting, GMC officials concluded that the existing system required significant changes. A GMC spokesperson revealed, “It was decided in the meeting that the garbage collection mechanism should be overhauled. While NGOs can still be hired if they meet the necessary criteria, the current approach by ward committees and NGOs is being reconsidered.”

Despite the proposed changes, several councillors are reportedly opposed to the new plan, potentially obstructing its implementation. This internal resistance adds another layer of complexity to an already challenging issue.

Previously, GMC provided NGOs with essential equipment, including tricycles, auto vans, shovels, and other amenities to facilitate their work. An initial mobilization advance of Rs 4,00,000 was granted to these organizations to kickstart their operations. The NGOs were tasked with daily garbage collection and its proper deposition. However, they largely failed to meet these expectations.

Previously, an amount was given by the public to the NGOs for collecting the garbage, but now GMC provides them with the fees for collecting garbage across the city.

Residents have expressed their dissatisfaction with the inadequate service. A resident from Christian Basti lamented, “Since 2014, the NGOs have never managed to collect garbage on a daily basis.” This sentiment is echoed across various neighbourhoods in the city.

A resident of the nursery area highlighted the challenges posed by uncollected garbage, especially during the monsoon season. “The accumulated waste makes it difficult to commute in our area, causing significant displeasure,” they said. Similarly, a resident from Beltola voiced frustration over the overflow of garbage from large collection vans onto the roads during heavy rains, exacerbating the area’s sanitation issues.

The GMC’s plan to overhaul the garbage collection system is seen as a necessary step to address these grievances. The corporation aims to implement a more efficient and reliable waste management solution, ensuring cleanliness and hygiene across Guwahati. By potentially retaining NGOs that meet stringent criteria, GMC hopes to foster accountability and better service delivery. As the debate over the new mechanism continues, the residents of Guwahati remain hopeful that the GMC will resolve the garbage collection woes that have plagued the city for years. The corporation’s commitment to improving waste management is a welcome move, reflecting its dedication to enhancing the quality of life for its citizens.

