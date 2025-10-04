Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania inspects Lachit Ghat cleaning during immersion

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a proactive move to ensure a smooth and environmentally responsible Durga Puja immersion process, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania visited the Lachit Ghat immersion point on Friday.

He was accompanied by Sumit Sattawan, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro, Dr. Dhruba Jyoti Hazarika, ACS, Joint Commissioner of GMC, along with senior GMC officials. The team personally monitored the ongoing sweeping and cleaning operations carried out by Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Safai Karmis.

The initiative underlined GMC’s commitment to maintaining cleanliness, order, and efficiency during the immersion of idols. With round-the-clock supervision and tireless efforts of Safai Karmis, the Corporation ensured safe and eco-friendly management of the immersion process. Officials stated that GMC’s systematic approach set a benchmark in civic service delivery, reinforcing the city’s resolve to celebrate traditions while safeguarding public health and the environment.

