Guwahati: Meeting held on elephant movement, railway safety near Deepor Beel

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Railway officials, forest department personnel and local residents held a joint coordination meeting at the Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary/AZA office on Tuesday to discuss elephant movement and railway safety measures along an elephant corridor near the railway track and Level Crossing Gate No. NN-272 between Kamakhya (KYQ) and Azara (AZA) railway stations.

The meeting was held after a gap of around 13 years and was attended by Railway safety officers and officials of the Rangiya Division, the DFO and forest department officials, Station Superintendent (SS), Azara, Traffic Inspector (TI), Azara, Inspector of Protection Force (IPF), Azara, and other staff, besides local residents.

The participants discussed the occasional movement of elephants through the area and preventive measures required to avoid incidents involving elephants and railway operations. Officials stressed the need for close coordination and timely sharing of information on elephant movement to ensure the safety of both railway operations and elephants.

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