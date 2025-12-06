Guwahati: Mega health camp in Jalukbari LAC concludes in city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration, in partnership with the District Health Society, successfully organised the fifth constituency-based mega health camp under the initiative of “Shushrusha Setu” today. The camp, hosted at Pandu Vidyamandir Higher Secondary School, saw the presence of National Health Mission Mission Director Dr Lakshmanan S, Special Duty Officer to the Chief Minister Hemanta Choudhury, District Development Commissioner Parijat Bhuyan, Jalukbari SDO (C) Dr Jivan Krishna Goswami, seven councillors from the Pandu area, and officials from various departments.

Designed to ensure early detection of diseases among children and adolescents below 18 years, the camp recorded participation from 2,389 students representing 11 wards under the Jalukbari Assembly Constituency. Specialist doctors provided free consultations and screenings, while 160 children were referred to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced medical care.

More than 50 types of health services were made available, covering paediatrics, cardiology, gynaecology, dermatology, neurology, ophthalmology, dental care, ENT, orthopaedics, and developmental disorders in children.

The camp also offered free screening for hypertension, diabetes, and cancer, along with sessions on yoga and health awareness. Additionally, facilities were provided for generating ABHA health IDs, ensuring long-term access to digital health services.

