Mega health camp organized in Dispur under State’s Shushrusha Setu initiative

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Under the state government’s flagship Shushrusha Setu initiative, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration, in collaboration with the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, organized a large constituency-based health camp across the state on Thursday. As part of the drive, a mega health camp for the Dispur Legislative Assembly Constituency was held at the playground of Dakshin Beltola Higher Secondary School in Bongaon. The camp was formally inaugurated by Dispur MLA Atul Bora, who highlighted the importance of preventive healthcare and early diagnosis in ensuring a healthier future for Assam’s children.

Also Read: Massive public response at 2nd Susrusha Setu mega health camp in Kheroni