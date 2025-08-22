Guwahati: Mercedes seized for illegal wrapping in city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A team from the Traffic Branch of Bhangagarh Police Station detected a Mercedes car (AS-01-0060) parked in an unauthorized manner on the GMCH road near Srimantapur market. Upon inspection, the luxury vehicle was found fully wrapped in black paper, concealing its original silver colour. The car was brought to Bhangagarh Police Station, where the wrapping was removed. Legal action has been initiated under the Motor Vehicles Act, and a fine of Rs 13,500 was imposed.

