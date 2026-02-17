Guwahati: Mid-day meal workers stage sit-in demonstration at Chachal

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Demanding resolution of a series of grievances, the All Assam Primary and Upper Primary School Mid Day Meal Workers' Association on Monday organized a two-hour sit-in demonstration at the Chachal protest site in the city.

The protest programme was undertaken under the aegis of the association. Demonstrators, carrying flags, banners and festoons, raised various anti-government slogans, creating a charged atmosphere at the venue.

The association put forward several demands, including enhancement of the monthly honorarium of mid-day meal workers to Rs 9,000. It further demanded that the workers be paid honorarium for 12 months instead of the existing 10 months.

Also Read: All Assam Mid-Day Meal Workers’ Union holds third biennial conference