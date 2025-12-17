Guwahati: Minister Bimal Borah Launched Artists’ Health Insurance Scheme Portal

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With a view to strengthening social security for artistes in Assam, an online portal for registration under a Health Insurance Scheme was formally launched on Tuesday at the Aideo Cinema Hall, located within the premises of the Assam State Film Finance and Development Corporation (ASFFDC) at Panjabari.

The portal was virtually inaugurated from Tingkhong by the Minister for Cultural Affairs, Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises, Government of Assam, Bimal Borah.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Borah said artistes play a vital role in keeping the cultural life of society vibrant and alive. He stated that the health insurance scheme has been introduced to ensure that artists do not suffer due to high medical expenses during times of illness.

The scheme will cover artistes from various fields including acting, dance, music, fine arts, cartooning and related creative disciplines. Artistes have been categorized into five age groups for insurance coverage. Those aged 18-28 years and 29-40 years will be eligible for health insurance coverage of Rs 3 lakh, artistes aged 41-50 years will receive Rs 4 lakh, those aged 51-60 years will get Rs 5 lakh, while artists in the 61-70 years age group will be entitled to coverage of up to Rs 6 lakh.

The insurance benefits will be provided for a period of three years. Selection of beneficiaries will be carried out by a high-level committee constituted under the ASFFDC. Artistes who have received national or international awards or recognitions will be given priority, the minister added.

Artistes willing to avail themselves of the scheme must apply online by logging into www.arhi.cloud or https://filmfinance.assam.gov.in. The last date for submission of applications is January 7, 2026, by 12 midnight.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department, Dr B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, said Assam’s art and cultural landscape is rich and diverse, and providing such welfare measures for artistes is the responsibility of the government.

Vice-Chairman of Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra and noted actor Pranjal Saikia urged artistes to take proper care of their health and encouraged mutual support among artistes so that the benefits of the scheme reach everyone. Artistes Upakul Bordoloi and Dr Hitesh Baruah also spoke on the occasion, stressing the need to create awareness about the scheme within the artistes’ community.

