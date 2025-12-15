Zubeen Garg’s podcast earnings to be used for artistes: Rita Chowdhury

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Renowned writer and novelist Dr Rita Chowdhury said that the revenue earned from Zubeen Garg's YouTube podcast, totalling USD 2,909, will be placed in a fixed deposit for the next 20 years. The interest generated from this fund will be used to provide encouragement and opportunities to budding artistes, she said while briefing the media here on the upcoming Brahmaputra Literature Festival, 2026.

Dr Chowdhury shared her thoughts on several important topics and announced support for emerging artists in the state through the legacy of Zubeen Garg.

Speaking emotionally about Zubeen Garg, she said, "Zubeen has left a deep impression on Assam and inspired not only himself but others to keep going. In this period without Zubeen, the emptiness felt by his fans is palpable. We are committed to working from our platform for them. Zubeen is very dear to us, and I feel a responsibility towards his fans."

Regarding the charge sheet filed in connection with Zubeen Garg's death, Dr Chowdhury stated, "As the matter is sub judice, I do not wish to comment on it. I will continue to do what I can through my writing. We want to compile all of Zubeen Garg's work and create a legacy. I have not seen the SIT chargesheet, but we all wish that Zubeen gets justice."

