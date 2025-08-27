Guwahati: Minor girl exploited; forced abortion alleged

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A shocking case has come to light in Santipur under Bharalumukh Police Station, where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly exploited by one Biplab Thakuria in the name of love. The victim reportedly became pregnant, and the accused, along with his mother, allegedly forced her to undergo an abortion without legal permission.

According to police sources, after secretly administering abortion pills, the accused’s mother took the girl to a government hospital in Dhirenpara. When doctors refused to conduct the procedure without due legal process, she was then taken to a private hospital, where the foetus was terminated. It has also been alleged that all hospital documents were later destroyed by the accused’s mother.

Following a complaint filed by the victim’s family at Bharalumukh Police Station on August 21, Biplab has been absconding, with suspicions that he may have fled outside the state. His father, Ratan Thakuria, has already been arrested.

The private hospital authorities clarified that no abortion was performed at their hospital, and that the girl had been brought only for treatment of excessive bleeding and abdominal pain after consuming abortion pills. The authorities further said that while filling out the treatment form, the accused’s mother recorded the girl’s age as 18.

