Guwahati: Minor girl gives birth; teen arrested under POCSO Act

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police have launched a formal investigation into a distressing case involving two minors that culminated in the birth of a child on Friday. The incident, which has shocked the local community, led to an immediate arrest of a 16-year-old youth by the Noonmati police. The legal action follows a formal complaint lodged by the mother of a minor girl, who gave birth at a medical facility in Khanapara earlier this week.

The situation began from a reported relationship between the two teenagers, both 16 years of age. The juvenile was involved with the girl. The girl’s family sought legal recourse, leading to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against the juvenile male.

Due to the age of the victim and the nature of the allegations, the police have officially registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The youth remains in custody as of now.

Also Read: Orphaned Minor Raped in Hailakandi; Elderly Man Arrested Under POCSO Act