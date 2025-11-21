Orphaned Minor Raped in Hailakandi; Elderly Man Arrested Under POCSO Act

Hailakandi: A worrying case involving sexual assault of a minor has come to light in Hailakandi district, leading to the arrest of an elderly man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police have registered the matter as Lala Police Station Case No. 121/2025 and initiated a detailed investigation.
The incident was reported from a village under the Lala Police Station. According to officials, the 16-year-old girl has been living without both parents for several years and has grown up in a vulnerable situation with limited support. Police were alerted after villagers expressed concern about her condition. Acting on this information, the authorities arranged a medical examination, during which it was confirmed that the minor is pregnant. The development added urgency to the case and directed immediate action.
Based on the FIR, an elderly man, around 60 years old, was taken into custody for questioning. Investigators said they are treating the matter with great sensitivity, keeping in mind the girl’s background and present condition. Child welfare authorities have been informed, and arrangements are being made to provide the minor with medical assistance, counselling, and protection.
The accused was produced before the local court earlier today. Taking note of the seriousness of the case, the court remanded him to two days of police custody. Officers said the custodial period will allow them to gather more facts, speak with residents, verify timelines, and collect material necessary for the investigation.
The incident has caused concern in the area, with many residents being shocked that a minor without parental support could face such a situation.
Police have assured that the investigation will continue without delay and that all steps will be taken to safeguard the minor and bring clarity to the case as evidence develops.