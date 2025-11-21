Orphaned Minor Raped in Hailakandi; Elderly Man Arrested Under POCSO Act

Based on the FIR, an elderly man, around 60 years old, was taken into custody for questioning. Investigators said they are treating the matter with great sensitivity, keeping in mind the girl’s background and present condition. Child welfare authorities have been informed, and arrangements are being made to provide the minor with medical assistance, counselling, and protection.

The accused was produced before the local court earlier today. Taking note of the seriousness of the case, the court remanded him to two days of police custody. Officers said the custodial period will allow them to gather more facts, speak with residents, verify timelines, and collect material necessary for the investigation.

The incident has caused concern in the area, with many residents being shocked that a minor without parental support could face such a situation.

Police have assured that the investigation will continue without delay and that all steps will be taken to safeguard the minor and bring clarity to the case as evidence develops.