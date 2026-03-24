Guwahati Minor Trafficked to Haryana via Facebook, Rescued by Police

A Class X student from Patharkuwari in Guwahati was allegedly trafficked to Haryana and sold for ₹2 lakh after being lured through Facebook, police said — in a case that has raised fresh alarm about the dangers of social media exploitation targeting minors.
According to police, the minor had developed a relationship with a youth identified as Rakib Ali through Facebook. Ali allegedly used promises of marriage to gain the girl's trust before abducting her on March 6 and taking her to Haryana, where she was reportedly sold into a trafficking network.
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Following the girl's disappearance, her family lodged an FIR at Noonmati Police Station. Police registered a case under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — Case No. 43/26 — and launched an immediate investigation.
Initial findings confirmed that the minor had been trafficked out of Assam, prompting Noonmati Police to dispatch a team to Haryana for a targeted rescue operation.
The operation was successful. The minor was rescued from Haryana, and one accused — identified as Ajit, a resident of Haryana — was arrested for his alleged role in the trafficking network.
The case remains under active investigation, with police working to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the network, including the primary accused Rakib Ali.