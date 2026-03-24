Guwahati Minor Trafficked to Haryana via Facebook, Rescued by Police

A Class X student from Patharkuwari in Guwahati was allegedly trafficked to Haryana and sold for ₹2 lakh after being lured through Facebook, police said — in a case that has raised fresh alarm about the dangers of social media exploitation targeting minors.

According to police, the minor had developed a relationship with a youth identified as Rakib Ali through Facebook. Ali allegedly used promises of marriage to gain the girl's trust before abducting her on March 6 and taking her to Haryana, where she was reportedly sold into a trafficking network.

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