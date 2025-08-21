Guwahati: Missing girls rescued in city, accused arrested

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In two successful operations, police teams from Sonapur and Noonmati have traced and rescued two missing females, including a minor.

A team from Sonapur Police Station recovered a 16-year-old girl, who had been reported missing on August 16, from Haligaon, Fakirpara in Bijoynagar. The accused, identified as Amit Rai (20) of Silsako, North Guwahati, has been apprehended. Following medical examination, the minor was placed in safe custody and legal action has been initiated against the accused.

In a separate case, a team from Noonmati Police Station rescued a young woman, reported missing, from the Forest Gate area during night hours on August 18. She was safely reunited with her family.

Also Read: Guwahati: Three Girls Missing from SOS Children's Village