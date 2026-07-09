Guwahati: Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances Near Kamakhya

Guwahati: Today morning, around 7:30am, a suspected murder has been reported in Guwahati after the body of a young man was recovered under mysterious circumstances near Kamakhya .

The incident occurred in the Amartal area of Naharbari, where the body of the deceased, identified as Ropam Das, was found. As per sources, people of that area alerted the police after noticing suspicious circumstances at the scene. Police subsequently reached the spot and recovered the body.

Preliminary findings, along with statements from police and local residents, suggest that the death was not natural and is being treated as a suspected case of murder.

The motive behind the alleged killing remains unknown, and no arrests have been made so far.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death and identify those responsible. Further forensic examination and evidence collection are underway as investigators work to establish the sequence of events leading to the incident.