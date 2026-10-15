Guwahati: MLA Akhil Gogoi to end Satyagraha today after CM’s assurance

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi will call off his 14-day satyagraha at the Assam Legislative Assembly premises in Dispur on Thursday following assurances from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on demands concerning flood-affected families in Upper Assam.

Explaining his decision, Gogoi said the Chief Minister had urged him to trust the government and allow it time to fulfil its commitments. He said he would give the government due credit if the promised work was completed.

Gogoi launched the protest on October 2, demanding the release of pending flood compensation, an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the floods and repairs to damaged roads.

The release of Rs 15,000 in compensation to families that had not received the promised assistance was one of his principal demands. Gogoi said around 4,000 families in his constituency received the amount during the protest, while compensation for another 3,064 families had been sanctioned.

Nearly 7,000 families in the Sivasagar constituency are expected to benefit, with Rs 4.60 crore approved for newly identified beneficiaries. Sarma reportedly assured Gogoi over the phone that the payments would be released and promised to share the updated beneficiary list through WhatsApp.

However, Gogoi said the government's response to the demand for an additional Rs 10,000 remained uncertain, with officials indicating that the matter would be considered later.

On his demand for a CBI inquiry into the floods and alleged lapses, Gogoi said the government had proposed an expert committee instead. He accepted the alternative reluctantly, maintaining that the committee's exercise would be civil in nature rather than a criminal investigation.

Gogoi said his primary objective was to ensure that flood-affected families received their promised compensation without further delay.

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