Assam Flood Row: Akhil Gogoi Warns of March to PM's Residence as Stir Enters Day 8

The indefinite Satyagraha led by Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi crossed 158 hours and entered its eighth day on Friday, October 9, 2026.

Staged at the Assam Legislative Assembly premises, the protest demands ₹10 lakh compensation for every flood-affected family in Upper Assam and a CBI probe into the June flood crisis.

Gogoi spoke of expanding the agitation nationally with a massive march towards the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi.

The development follows high political drama on Day 7, when hundreds of Raijor Dal workers carrying black flags marched toward Janata Bhawan and the Assam CM's official residence.

Police intercepted the crowd, triggering minor scuffles and leading to the preventive detention of several protesters.