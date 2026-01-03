Guwahati: Month-long road safety awareness drive launched in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The National Road Safety Month was formally inaugurated in Guwahati under the initiative of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Road Safety Committee, marking the beginning of a month-long campaign aimed at promoting safer road practices across the city. On the first day of the New Year, an innovative awareness drive caught the attention of commuters as Yamraj and Chitragupta appeared on city roads to caution reckless two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets. The symbolic act served as a strong reminder of the fatal consequences of ignoring traffic rules. Adding to the campaign, artists from NEDFIMs staged a street play under the direction of noted playwright and director Chandrashekhar Das. The performance, held at Shraddhanjali Kanan, highlighted the importance of road safety and responsible driving, drawing participation and appreciation from the public. The programme was launched under the supervision of Gautam Das, District Transport Officer (Enforcement), who stressed the need for collective responsibility to prevent road accidents and reduce fatalities and injuries. On the occasion, people from all walks of life pledged their support by raising the slogan “Road Safety Saves Lives.”

