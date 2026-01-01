Assam: Dibrugarh District Road Safety Committee Reviews Accident Trends

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) was held at the District Commissioner’s conference hall under the chairmanship of the District Commissioner of Dibrugarh, Bikram Kairi.

During the meeting, the District Commissioner, who is also the Chairperson of the DRSC, conducted a detailed review of the causes of road accidents reported at various locations across the district in recent times. He emphasized the need for coordinated and sustained efforts among all stakeholder departments to effectively reduce the number of road accidents and improve overall road safety in Dibrugarh.

The meeting witnessed in-depth discussions on a range of preventive measures, including stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, identification and rectification of accident-prone zones, improvement of road engineering and signage, public awareness campaigns, and timely emergency medical response.

Among those present at the meeting were Additional Superintendent of Police Nirmal Ghosh, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Transport) Dipmoy Thakuriya, Assistant Commissioner Surabhi Srivastava, the District Transport Officer, and officials from the Traffic Wing of the police, Public Works Department (Roads), National Highways Division, Health Department, and other concerned departments.

The District Commissioner urged all departments to work in close coordination and ensure the effective implementation of road safety measures, reiterating that saving lives must remain the highest priority of the administration.

