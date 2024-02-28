Guwahati: More than 200 people join AGP in Ambari

Guwahati: More than 200 officials and members of other political parties officially joined the AGP during an event at their head office in Ambari.

AGP president Atul Bora welcomed the new members to the party. The chief advisor and former president of the Goria Moria Deshi Jatiya Parishad, Shah Nawaz Hussain, along with leaders from the All Assam Students' Union, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad, Assam Jaitya Parishad, etc., joined the party.

