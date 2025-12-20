Guwahati: Most wanted thief arrested, legal proceedings initiated

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: City police arrested Vishal Vishwakarma, a known offender wanted in several theft cases across Guwahati.

Police said the arrest was carried out by a team from Dispur Police Station after sustained efforts to trace the accused, who had figured prominently on the list of wanted criminals in the metropolitan area. Multiple cases had earlier been registered against him at different police stations in the city.

Investigators stated that Vishwakarma had been sent to jail on several previous occasions but had allegedly returned to criminal activity soon after his release each time. His repeated involvement in theft cases and his ability to evade arrest had made him a priority target for the police.

Following his apprehension, police took Vishwakarma into custody for further legal proceedings, officials said.

