Guwahati: Basistha Police Arrested Thief in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police solved a house-breaking and theft case within six hours of it being reported, arresting a known burglar in connection with the incident at Beltola College Road.

The burglary had taken place while the occupants were away from home and came to light after the victim alerted the police through the 112 emergency service. Acting swiftly on the information, a police team launched an investigation and tracked down the suspect.

The accused was identified as Jiabur Rahman, also known as Kele, aged 21, a resident of Sijubari Majhar. He was taken into custody shortly after the offence was reported.

