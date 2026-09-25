Guwahati: Motorcycle rider injured in road accident

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a road accident on the Bhangagarh flyover late Wednesday night.

According to initial information, the two-wheeler was allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a four-wheeler. The impact left the rider seriously injured. He was subsequently rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

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