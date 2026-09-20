Young woman killed, four injured in two separate road accidents in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: One person was killed and four others sustained serious injuries in two separate road accidents in and around Guwahati on Friday.

In North Guwahati, a young woman was killed after two scooters collided head-on at Madhyam Khand. The deceased was identified as Pallavi Newar, a resident of Rajaduar. Three other persons travelling on the scooters sustained serious injuries and were shifted to a private hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading to the collision were yet to be ascertained.

In another accident, three vehicles collided on the Lokhra flyover in Guwahati. Preliminary information indicated that a commercial freight vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the road collided with a passenger car, which then hit a motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider sustained serious injuries in the crash. Personnel from Basistha Police Station reached the spot and assisted in rescuing those involved in the accident.

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