Guwahati: Motorcyclist Dies After Crashing Into Parked Truck at Bherakuchi

A motorcyclist lost his life after his bike rammed into a stationary truck at Bherakuchi, under the Khetri area of Guwahati.

The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Baruah, 29, a resident of Khetri Bamfor.

The two-wheeler was reportedly travelling at high speed when it collided with a parked truck, resulting in a severe impact.

Mukesh Baruah died on the spot due to the force of the crash.

Police reached the scene shortly after the incident and shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

The truck involved in the accident bore registration number AS 22 C 2201, while the motorcycle was registered as AS 01 GE 2848.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the fatal crash.

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