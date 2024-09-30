Assam: Biker Dies After Being Attacked By Rhino Near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

MORIGAON: In a spine-chilling incident, a biker was tragically killed after being chased and attacked by a rhino near the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Saddam Hussain who was a resident of Kamrup Metropolitan district which is around 30 kilometers away from the site of the incident.

Little did the 37-year-old know what destiny had in store for him as a rhino which had strolled out of the wildlife sanctuary suddenly appeared and charged towards him while he was riding his two-wheeler.