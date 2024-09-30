Assam: Biker Dies After Being Attacked By Rhino Near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

MORIGAON: In a spine-chilling incident, a biker was tragically killed after being chased and attacked by a rhino near the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district on Sunday.
The victim has been identified as Saddam Hussain who was a resident of Kamrup Metropolitan district which is around 30 kilometers away from the site of the incident.
Little did the 37-year-old know what destiny had in store for him as a rhino which had strolled out of the wildlife sanctuary suddenly appeared and charged towards him while he was riding his two-wheeler.
The horrific incident was captured in a video that has gone viral. The clip showed the victim quickly getting down from his bike and running into an open field as the animal, which can run up to 55 kilometers an hour, chased him.
Locals who witnessed the harrowing ordeal firsthand made an attempt to save him by shouting loudly in the hope that the rhino will get scared.
However, the efforts went in vain as Hussain was later found with his head smashed in the field.
ALSO READ: Assam Government Rolls Out Financial Boost for Durga Puja Committees
ALSO WATCH: