Guwahati: MSME conclave focuses on small enterprises

GUWAHATI: The MSME Marketing Conclave 2025 was held on Thursday at the ASFFDC Auditorium, Panjabari, under the Ministry of MSME’s Trade Enablement and Marketing (TEAM) initiative, implemented through the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC). The event, part of the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme, aimed to promote digital marketing and e-commerce opportunities for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Minister of State for MSME Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, who attended as Chief Guest, urged entrepreneurs to adopt digital platforms such as the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to expand their market reach and meet export standards, stated a press release.

