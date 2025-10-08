Assam’s 67,000 MSMEs Powering Rapid Economic Growth, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

“With the Government’s strong and consistent support, our MSMEs have become the foundation of Assam’s economic resurgence,” said CM Sarma, adding that initiatives such as easy credit access, skill development, and infrastructure support have empowered thousands to turn their ideas into successful ventures.

He emphasized that the Government of Assam is committed to working ‘for everyone, with everyone’, ensuring that the benefits of growth reach every section of society.

The Chief Minister called this a proud and inspiring moment for Assam, a state where local enterprises are shaping a vibrant, self-reliant, and progressive economy.