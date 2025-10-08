Assam’s 67,000 MSMEs Powering Rapid Economic Growth, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma credited Assam’s remarkable economic growth to the state’s thriving network of nearly 67,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that are driving transformation from the grassroots.
Addressing a gathering, the Chief Minister said the real strength of Assam’s economy lies not just in its cities but in its small towns and villages, where hardworking entrepreneurs are creating jobs, innovating, and contributing to inclusive development.
“With the Government’s strong and consistent support, our MSMEs have become the foundation of Assam’s economic resurgence,” said CM Sarma, adding that initiatives such as easy credit access, skill development, and infrastructure support have empowered thousands to turn their ideas into successful ventures.
He emphasized that the Government of Assam is committed to working ‘for everyone, with everyone’, ensuring that the benefits of growth reach every section of society.
The Chief Minister called this a proud and inspiring moment for Assam, a state where local enterprises are shaping a vibrant, self-reliant, and progressive economy.