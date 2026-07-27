Guwahati: MSU team conducts surveillance after Japanese Encephalitis case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A joint team from the Metropolitan Surveillance Unit (MSU), Guwahati, conducted a house visit and environmental assessment following the confirmation of a Japanese Encephalitis (JE) case as part of measures to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

During the visit, the team assessed environmental risk factors in and around the affected household and counselled family members on the importance of completing routine immunisation. Officials also created awareness about mosquito control measures and the need to maintain proper environmental sanitation to minimise the risk of disease transmission.

As part of the immediate response, fogging and Temephos spraying were carried out in the locality to control mosquito breeding and reduce the risk of further spread.

Health officials emphasised that public awareness, timely vaccination and maintaining a clean environment remain the most effective measures to prevent Japanese Encephalitis. Residents have been urged to eliminate stagnant water around their homes, maintain proper sanitation and ensure that eligible children receive routine immunisation to protect communities from the disease.

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