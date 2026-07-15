Assam: 33 cases of Japanese encephalitis and AES reported in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A total of 33 people have been infected with Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES)-like illnesses in Sivasagar district, according to official sources from the district Health Department.

As per available data, 11 cases have been reported from Khelua Health Block, 5 from Geleki, 6 from Demow, 5 each from Gaurisagar and Kalugaon, and 1 case from Morabazar Health Block. However, officials confirmed that no fatalities have been reported so far.

In response to the situation, the Sivasagar District Health Department has intensified preventive and control measures to curb the spread of the disease. These include fogging drives, larvicidal spraying, mosquito control initiatives, and widespread awareness campaigns across affected areas.

Also Read: Japanese Encephalitis Death Toll Rises to 15 in Assam