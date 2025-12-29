Guwahati: Multilingual poets’ meet held at Bishnu Nirmala Bhawan

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The ‘Buhubhashik Kobi Sanmilan, Assam (multilingual poets’ confluence, Assam), completed its four years with a day-long programme at Bishnu Nirmala Bhawan in Latasil on December 28. The event marked the anniversary of the poetry platform, which has nearly 8,000 members. The celebrations began with the hoisting of the flag by President Pabitra Kumar Nath, followed by a lamp-lighting ceremony led by founder and chief administrator Shailendra Prasad Sharma. A tribute session honoured noted literary and cultural figures, including Dr Bhupen Hazarika. An open meeting featured addresses by poets and writers, including chief guest Bedabrata Dev Mishra and keynote speaker Ranjit Kumar Sharma.

Also Read: Memorial book ‘Mihir’ released in honour of poet Mihir Mausum Roy