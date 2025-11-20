Memorial book ‘Mihir’ released in honour of poet Mihir Mausum Roy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A month after the passing of renowned Assamese poet Mihir Mausum Roy, a memorial book titled ‘Mihir’ was unveiled at his residence, Prantik Panja, in Bhomapara, Abhayapuri. The event was chaired by Ramesh Nath, President of the Abhayapuri Shatadal Branch Xahitya Xabha, with Dr Ashok Kumar Das of Abhayapuri College delivering the welcome address on behalf of the organizing committee. Professor Hilloljyoti Singha of Bodoland University released the memorial volume, remarking that poets may pass but their poetry is eternal. Senior journalist Ranjit Kumar Sharma from Asomiya Pratidin and Abhayapuri College’s Acting Principal Pranjit Kalita attended as distinguished guests. Cover artiste Jimi Devi was felicitated at the programme. Family members, including Mihir Mausum Roy’s son Dharam Ranjan Roy, expressed gratitude for the tributes, while speakers like Pabitra Kumar Nath, Rohini Kumar Choudhury, and Anukul Nath reflected on the poet’s legacy. The ceremony was coordinated by Editor Kamakhya Prasad Roy and saluted by Shlagar Sarai, with many admirers in attendance.

Also Read: Books and documentary film by Mahen Saikia Released at Bordihingia Library