Drug Trafficking Racket Busted in Nagaon; One Arrested During Police Raid

Nagaon: In a major action against an illegal drug trade, Kachua Police busted a drug trafficking racket at Makhan Gaon in Nagaon district. One person was arrested during the raid, and a quantity of heroin, along with cash, was seized from the spot. The operation has brought a sense of relief to locals who have long complained about the rising menace of drugs in the area.

Acting on specific information, a police team from Kachua Police Station searched the residence of Abed Ali in Makhan Gaon. During the raid, the team found 3.07 grams of heroin kept inside 14 small plastic containers. The police also recovered Rs 5,000 in cash, all in Rs 200 notes, suspected to be proceeds from drug sales.

The police immediately detained Azgar Ali, who was allegedly involved in distributing the contraband from Abed Ali’s house. Initial findings suggest that Azgar Ali had been using the premises regularly for his illegal operations. The police believe that the seized heroin was meant for local circulation.