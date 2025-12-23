Guwahati: Multiple theft cases solved, several held in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: City police intensified anti-theft operations and solved a series of theft and burglary cases across different areas, leading to the arrest of several accused persons and recovery of stolen property, officials said.

A team from Basistha Police Station apprehended two habitual thieves, Ikram Hussain, 25, and Ijazul Haque, 19, in connection with a theft case. Acting on specific intelligence and with assistance from the Meghalaya Police, the team conducted a search at a scrapyard in Them Marwet area of Ri-Bhoi district, where six 12-volt batteries were recovered. The scrapyard owner, Ainal Haque, 28, was also taken into custody.

In another operation, Basistha Police carried out a search at Bongaon and arrested three seasoned burglars while they were transporting stolen items in an e-rickshaw bearing registration number AS01-ER-2550. The accused were identified as Altaf Ali, 22, from Barpather, Dipak Chetry, 25, from 9th Mile, and Sunil Basfor, 22, from Bongaon. Police recovered a cutter machine, a drill machine, an Exide battery and several iron pipes from their possession.

Meanwhile, a team from Fatasil Ambari Police Station, with support from Paltan Bazar Police, recovered a stolen TVS NTORQ scooter bearing registration number AS01EM6710. Two youths, Sariful Ali, 19, and Sujit Das, 20, both residents of Jyotikuchi, were arrested for allegedly stealing the two-wheeler earlier this month.

In a swift action, Basistha Police cracked another theft case within three hours of it being reported and arrested a habitual offender identified as Milan Chetry, also known as Honey Singh, 25, from 10th Mile. Two mobile phones along with burglary tools were recovered, and the accused reportedly confessed during interrogation.

Police also apprehended two alleged bike lifters and recovered a stolen Honda Activa scooter bearing registration number AS01-BZ-4253 within 24 hours of receiving information. The scooter had been stolen from the Maligaon Overbridge parking area on December 18. The accused were identified as Devajit Kakati, 42, from Nagaon, and Jaydeep Barman, 23, from Bhangagarh.

