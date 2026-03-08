Guwahati Municipal Corporation Accelerates Desilting Work to Improve City Drainage

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In an effort to strengthen the city’s drainage system ahead of the monsoon season, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has deployed high-powered “Super Sucker” machines for intensive desilting and cleaning of major drains across key flood-prone areas of the city. These advanced machines can suck out accumulated sludge, silt and debris from deep drains, a task that is otherwise difficult through manual cleaning. The machines are currently operating in several important locations to ensure the smooth flow of water through the drainage network. According to GMC officials, the deployment of the machines forms part of the civic body’s ongoing initiative under Mission Flood Free Guwahati, aimed at reducing the risk of artificial flooding and waterlogging during the monsoon season.

The Super Suckers operate round the clock to accelerate the desilting process and improve drainage efficiency in vulnerable areas. On Friday, GMC teams carried out intensive drain-cleaning work at Bhangagarh, one of the busy localities in the city.

Officials said the use of modern equipment has significantly improved the pace and effectiveness of drain-cleaning operations. The civic body is focusing on several critical stretches and flood-prone zones across Guwahati to ensure better preparedness before the onset of the rains. GMC authorities further stated that such mechanized cleaning drives will continue in different parts of the city as part of its broader effort to make Guwahati more resilient to monsoon-related flooding.

