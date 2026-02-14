Guwahati drainage master plan likely by April: Dispur to Gauhati HC

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state government informed the Gauhati High Court through an affidavit that the drainage master plan for Guwahati is expected to be completed by April 2026. A DGPS-cum-drone survey for the drainage network of Guwahati city is being carried out, covering all six river basins, and the hydraulic modelling study is also in progress. Also, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Bahini basin has been completed, and a project has been proposed, the government's affidavit stated.

This information came to light during the hearing by the division bench of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury into a public interest litigation case (PIL/14/2024) filed by the North East Eco Development Society regarding the measures taken by the Assam government to check the menace of artificial flooding in low-lying areas in Guwahati.

The court, in an earlier order dated October 24, 2025, had listed the suggestions given by K.N. Choudhury, Amicus Curiae, for improving the artificial flooding in low-lying areas in the city of Guwahati and the long-term plan for the improvement of drainage.

D. Saikia, Advocate General, Assam, had responded to such suggestions made by the Amicus positively and submitted that steps have been taken towards the desired goal, but some time would be taken for the results to come to the fore. It was also indicated by the Advocate General that a survey is being carried out by the latest technology for preparation of a sustained long-term drainage master plan.

At that time, it was pointed out that one Gurukul Grammar Senior Secondary School in Guwahati was being converted into a multi-story building by cutting neighbouring hills, which was imminently dangerous for the residents near the foothills, as there could be a strong possibility of a landslide and the building collapsing in the rainy season.

In light of these facts, this Court requested the Advocate General of Assam to file an updated status report on the projects initiated by the State to address artificial flooding in Guwahati, as well as the construction of the multi-storeyed building at Gurukul Grammar Senior Secondary School.

Pursuant to such a direction, an affidavit sworn by the Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam (Department of Housing & Urban Affairs) was filed in the instant hearing, indicating that the DGPS-cum-drone survey for the drainage network of Guwahati city, covering all 6 (six) river basins, is being carried out and the hydraulic modelling study also is in progress. The affidavit further stated that out of the six basins, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Bahini basin has been completed. A part of the project cost, amounting to Rs. 183.99 crores under the Assam Urban Sector Development Project, has also been submitted and is proposed to be funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the drainage master plan is expected to be completed by April 2026.

With respect to the construction in Gurukul Grammar Senior Secondary School, it was averred that the site had been visited and it was found that the allegation of the construction posing a potential threat to the nearby residents was correct. Additionally, it was noted that no requisite permissions had been obtained. The court, therefore, directed immediate stoppage of any construction works in Gurukul Grammar Senior Secondary School until the time the matter is finally heard, while issuing notice to Dr Basanta Kumar Bhuyan, the owner of Gurukul Grammar Senior Secondary School, and the principal of the said school. They were permitted to be added as party respondents in this PIL.

The case was listed for the next hearing on May 6, 2026.

