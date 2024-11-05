Guwahati Municipal Corporation against Unhygienic Eateries in the City

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has been carrying out thorough inspection drives throughout the city’s restaurants and eateries in an attempt to enforce food safety laws. The GMC has demonstrated its dedication to public health and safety by sealing nine establishments that were discovered to be in serious violation of health and hygiene standards since October.

GMC official while talking to The Sentinel, said that these restaurants were found to be preparing and serving food in extremely unhygienic conditions, which puts patrons’ health at serious risk. Nine eateries that didn’t meet basic hygienic and cleanliness standards have been sealed since October. “GMC will carry out inspection drives at more than 200 restaurants with trade licenses issued by the civic body in order to address this issue in its entirety,” the official stated.

Alarming hygiene violations were discovered by the GMC’s inspection teams at a number of establishments, including the use of contaminated water for food preparation and vermin cases, where rats were found consuming food intended for customers. Officials stressed that these circumstances pose a health risk to customers and are indicative of a larger problem of carelessness in the city’s food service sector.

The restaurants that were seized were fined heavily and will stay closed until these problems are fixed. The GMC has taken a strong stand, alerting all food establishments to the possibility of closure and similar fines for noncompliance with food safety regulations.

The GMC’s surprise inspections are aimed at enforcing rigorous health standards across the city, ensuring that eateries provide safe, hygienic food to consumers.

The GMC hopes these ongoing efforts will lead to a significant improvement in food safety practices across the city.

