Guwahati Municipal Corporation Fines Two GS Road Eateries in City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has cracked the whip on two errant eateries on GS Road, penalizing them for littering the roads and footpaths.

On August 26, GMC officials descended upon the two eateries, both located in Ward Number 29, and fined them for their reckless behaviour. One eatery was fined Rs 1,500 for cluttering the footpath, while the other was handed a stiffer penalty of Rs 10,500 for littering the road.

