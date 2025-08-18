Guwahati Municipal Corporation Clears Clogged Drain at Lakhtokia

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has cleared a major clogged drain at SS Road in Lakhtokia that was filled with plastic bottles and other garbage. Officials said indiscriminate disposal of waste into drains is one of the leading causes of severe blockages, resulting in artificial flooding in several city localities during the monsoon. The civic body has appealed to residents and citizens to refrain from throwing plastic bottles, polythene, and other waste materials into drains. “Such practices not only obstruct water flow but also cause immense inconvenience to the public by triggering waterlogging,” a GMC official said. The GMC has assured that de-silting and cleaning drives will continue across the city while urging citizens to cooperate in keeping Guwahati clean and flood-free.

