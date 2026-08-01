Guwahati Municipal Corporation Clears Encroachments in Jalukbari and Basistha Chariali

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) carried out eviction drives in Jalukbari and Basistha Chariali on Thursday night as part of its ongoing campaign to remove encroachments from public spaces across the city.

The drive focused on clearing unauthorised occupation of roads, footpaths and other public areas to facilitate smoother vehicular movement and ensure safer access for pedestrians.

A GMC official said the civic body is prioritising awareness among street vendors before initiating eviction measures. “We have been instructed to first sensitise street vendors. If they continue operating on roads, footpaths or other public spaces despite being informed, we ask them to vacate the area,” the official said.

The official further said that the corporation has developed dedicated vendor markets at several locations, and roadside vendors have been encouraged to relocate their businesses to these designated spaces.

According to the GMC, the eviction drive forms part of its broader initiative to reclaim public spaces, reduce encroachments and create a more organised, accessible and pedestrian-friendly urban environment.

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