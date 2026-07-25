Guwahati: GMC Fines a Resident of Roopnagar Rs 10,000 for Dumping Construction Materials on Road

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation has imposed a Rs10,000 fine on a resident of the Guwahati’s Roopnagar area for illegally storing construction materials on a public road, showcasing a civic issue that has become increasingly widespread across Guwahati.

The penalty was imposed on Dr S. M. Bhagawaty after a GMC officials found sand, bricks and stone aggregates piled along the roadside outside the residence. The materials had encroached on public space, obstructing the movement of both vehicles and pedestrians.

Photographs shared by the GMC showed the construction materials stacked on the roadside, along with a receipt confirming the Rs 10,000 penalty for occupying a public road with building materials.

The civic body's action comes amid growing concern over the common practice of residents and builders using public roads to store construction materials. Across Guwahati, heaps of sand, bricks, stone chips and other building supplies are frequently seen occupying roadsides, with some extending across a significant portion of the carriageway.

Such encroachments reduce road width, disrupt traffic flow, inconvenience pedestrians and create safety hazards, particularly on narrow residential streets.

The GMC's latest enforcement drive is aimed at discouraging the misuse of public roads for construction purposes and ensuring that roads remain clear for commuters, pedestrians and emergency vehicles.