Guwahati Municipal Corporation Conducts Ceanliness Drive in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted a cleaning drive at Tokobari Satra Road under Ward No. 18, Division 4, as part of the Swachh Sarvekshan 2024 and the “Safai Apnao, Bimaari Bhagao” campaign.

The drive aimed to sensitize citizens about the importance of proper waste disposal and the need to keep public spaces clean. GMC officials and sanitation workers worked together to clear the area of litter and debris, and appealed to residents to cooperate in maintaining the cleanliness of the city.

GMC has requested citizens refrain from dumping garbage in drains, roads, or vacant spaces and instead segregate dry and wet wastes and hand them over to authorized solid waste management agencies.

